UN chief to meet Ethiopia's PM on Monday after peace breakthrough with Eritrea

ADDIS ABABA: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will meet Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday evening in Addis Ababa, UN sources in the Ethiopian capital said, the day after Ethiopia and Eritrea heralded an end to a near 20-year military standoff.

Abiy and Eritrea's leader Isaias Afkwerki announced on Sunday they would re-open their embassies in each other's capitals, hailing a stunningly swift rapprochement between bitter regional enemies.

(Reporting By Aaron Maasho; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Toby Chopra)