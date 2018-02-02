UN concerned about heavy fighting in Myanmar's Kachin state

GENEVA: Conflict between Myanmar's army and guerrillas in Kachin state has escalated since Jan. 19, including in Sumprabum, Waingmaw and Tanai townships, a U.N. humanitarian report said on Friday.

"The United Nations and its humanitarian partners are concerned about the safety of civilians in these areas," it said. "The Tanai area has seen heavy fighting since 25 January 2018. There have been reports of a number of civilians killed or injured."

