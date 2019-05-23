UN Ebola chief to tackle security, political issues in Congo

GENEVA: The United Nations named an Emergency Ebola Response Coordinator on Thursday to help improve efforts to contain a 10-month epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has killed more than 1,200 people.

David Gressly has been appointed to the new post, the United Nations and World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.

"He will oversee the coordination of international support for the Ebola response and work to ensure that an enabling environment - particularly security and political - is in place to allow the Ebola response to be even more effective," it said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Gareth Jones)