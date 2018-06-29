UN envoy sees Yemeni talks starting next month

U.N. Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths expects to get the warring parties in Yemen back to the negotiating table for the first time in years, and both sides have confirmed their willingness to talk, he said in a U.N. radio interview late on Thursday.

GENEVA: U.N. Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths expects to get the warring parties in Yemen back to the negotiating table for the first time in years, and both sides have confirmed their willingness to talk, he said in a U.N. radio interview late on Thursday.

"I’d like to get the parties together within the next few weeks at the very latest," he said. "I’m hoping that the (U.N.) Security Council will meet next week and we’ll put a plan before them as to how we’re going to bring the talks back."

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Catherine Evans)