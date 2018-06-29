UN envoy sees Yemeni talks starting next month

World

UN envoy sees Yemeni talks starting next month

U.N. Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths expects to get the warring parties in Yemen back to the negotiating table for the first time in years, and both sides have confirmed their willingness to talk, he said in a U.N. radio interview late on Thursday.

U.N. envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths is escorted by bodyguards as he arrives at Sanaa airport in Sa
U.N. envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths is escorted by bodyguards as he arrives at Sanaa airport in Sanaa, Yemen June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Bookmark

GENEVA: U.N. Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths expects to get the warring parties in Yemen back to the negotiating table for the first time in years, and both sides have confirmed their willingness to talk, he said in a U.N. radio interview late on Thursday.

"I’d like to get the parties together within the next few weeks at the very latest," he said. "I’m hoping that the (U.N.) Security Council will meet next week and we’ll put a plan before them as to how we’re going to bring the talks back."

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark