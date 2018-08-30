UN fears chemical weapons in Syria battle with '10,000 terrorists'

GENEVA: The United Nations called on Russia, Iran and Turkey on Thursday to forestall a battle in Syria's Idlib province which would affect millions of civilians and could see both sides using chlorine as a chemical weapon.

U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura told reporters that there was a high concentration of foreign fighters in Idlib, including an estimated 10,000 terrorists, but it would be better to set up humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians than rush into a battle which could turn prove to be a "perfect storm".

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)