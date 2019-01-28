UN investigator leading Khashoggi inquiry to meet Istanbul chief prosecutor

The U.N. human rights investigator leading the international inquiry into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi will meet Istanbul's chief prosecutor on Tuesday, the prosecutor's office said.

ISTANBUL: The U.N. human rights investigator leading the international inquiry into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi will meet Istanbul's chief prosecutor on Tuesday, the prosecutor's office said.

Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard, on a week-long visit to Turkey with a forensic and legal team, met Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday.

Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. U.S. intelligence agencies believe Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered an operation to kill Khashoggi. Riyadh denies that the prince had any involvement.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Sarah Dadouch)