UN invites Iran, Russia, Turkey to talks on Syria next month
GENEVA: U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura has invited Iran, Russia and Turkey to talks on Syria's Constitutional Committee, to be held in Geneva on Sept. 11-12, a U.N. spokeswoman said on Friday.
The talks on forming a committee to draw up a new constitution for Syria are expected to be followed by parallel U.N. talks involving countries including the United States, but she had no date for those.
