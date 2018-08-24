UN invites Iran, Russia, Turkey to talks on Syria next month

GENEVA: U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura has invited Iran, Russia and Turkey to talks on Syria's Constitutional Committee, to be held in Geneva on Sept. 11-12, a U.N. spokeswoman said on Friday.

The talks on forming a committee to draw up a new constitution for Syria are expected to be followed by parallel U.N. talks involving countries including the United States, but she had no date for those.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)