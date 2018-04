THE HAGUE: U.N. war crimes judges on Wednesday imposed a prison sentence of 10 years on Serbian ultra-nationalist Vojislav Seselj, overturning an earlier acquittal on charges of persecution, deportation and inhumane acts.

Seselj, a close wartime ally of then Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic, has already served 12 years in pre-trial detention.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; editing by John Stonestreet)