UN nuclear watchdog aims to name permanent chief by October

A flag with the logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) flutters in front of their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Jul 10, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Lisi Niesner)

VIENNA: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) aims to appoint a new Director General in October to assume office by January, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog said on Thursday (Aug 1). 

Romanian diplomat Cornel Feruta will head the agency until member states agree on a permanent successor to deceased Director General Yukiya Amano, the agency said last week.

The closing date for applications will be Sep 5, the 35-nation Board of Governors decided in its meeting on Thursday.

