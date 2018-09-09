UN rights boss Bachelet urges Egypt to overturn mass death sentences

UN rights boss Bachelet urges Egypt to overturn mass death sentences

FILE PHOTO: Bachelet speaks on her first day as new UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva
Former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet speaks from her office at the Palais Wilson on her first day as new United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, Sep 3, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Fabrice Coffrini)
GENEVA: United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Sunday (Sep 9) urged Egypt's appeals court to overturn mass death sentences handed down by a lower court after what she said was an "unfair trial" and criticised a law giving immunity to senior security forces.

An Egyptian court on Saturday delivered death sentences to 75 people, including prominent Islamist leaders, over a 2013 sit-in that ended with security forces killing hundreds of protesters.

Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid, also known as Shawkan, smokes cigarette behind a fence d
Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid, also known as Shawkan, smokes cigarette behind a fence during his trial in Cairo, Egypt, Sep 8, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Shokry Hussein)

If carried out, the sentences "would represent a gross and irreversible miscarriage of justice", Bachelet said.

Defendants were denied the right to individual lawyers and to present evidence, while "the prosecution did not provide sufficient evidence to prove individual guilt", she said in a statement.

