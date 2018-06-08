UN says assault on Yemen's Hodeidah port could cost 250,000 lives

A long-feared assault on Yemen's port city of Hodeidah by the Saudi-led coalition could cost up to 250,000 lives, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in the country, Lise Grande, said in a statement on Friday.

"A military attack or siege on Hodeidah will impact hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians," she said.

"In a prolonged worst case, we fear that as many as 250,000 people may lose everything — even their lives."

