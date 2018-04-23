UN says calls for preservation of Iran nuclear deal

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The top U.N. disarmament official urged parties to the Iran nuclear deal on Monday not to abandon it, just weeks before U.S. President Donald Trump's May 12 deadline for his European allies to agree to toughen up the terms of the agreement.

"We hope that all of its participants remain fully committed to its implementation and long-term preservation," U.N. High representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu told a U.N. nuclear non-proliferation conference, hours before Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold talks in Washington.

