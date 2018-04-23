UN says calls for preservation of Iran nuclear deal

The top U.N. disarmament official urged parties to the Iran nuclear deal on Monday not to abandon it, just weeks before U.S. President Donald Trump's May 12 deadline for his European allies to agree to toughen up the terms of the agreement.

UN High representative for Disarmament Affairs Nakamitsu attends the 2nd Preparatory session of the
U.N. High representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu attends the 2nd Preparatory session of the 2020 Non Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
"We hope that all of its participants remain fully committed to its implementation and long-term preservation," U.N. High representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu told a U.N. nuclear non-proliferation conference, hours before Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold talks in Washington.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Source: Reuters

