UN says number of displaced in southern Syria climb to 270,000 people

The latest U.N. figure of displaced people in south western Syria as a result of the two week escalation in fighting has climbed to 270,000 people, the UN refugee spokesman in Jordan said.

AMMAN: The latest U.N. figure of displaced people in south western Syria as a result of the two week escalation in fighting has climbed to 270,000 people, the UN refugee spokesman in Jordan said.

"Our latest update shows the figure of displaced across southern Syria has exceeded 270,000 people," said Mohammad Hawari, UNHCR's Jordan spokesman told Reuters.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Toby Chopra)