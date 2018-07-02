UN says number of displaced in southern Syria climb to 270,000 people

World

UN says number of displaced in southern Syria climb to 270,000 people

The latest U.N. figure of displaced people in south western Syria as a result of the two week escalation in fighting has climbed to 270,000 people, the UN refugee spokesman in Jordan said.

Internally displaced people from Deraa province sit on a truck loaded with belongings near the Isra
Internally displaced people from Deraa province sit on a truck loaded with belongings near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria June 30, 2018. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Bookmark

AMMAN: The latest U.N. figure of displaced people in south western Syria as a result of the two week escalation in fighting has climbed to 270,000 people, the UN refugee spokesman in Jordan said.

"Our latest update shows the figure of displaced across southern Syria has exceeded 270,000 people," said Mohammad Hawari, UNHCR's Jordan spokesman told Reuters.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark