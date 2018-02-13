UN says Reuters report on Myanmar massacre demands 'attention, action'

A Reuters investigation into the killing of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and other reports of grave abuses "demand our attention and action," a senior United Nations official told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday.

Ten Rohingya Muslim men with their hands bound kneel as members of the Myanmar security forces stand guard in Inn Din village September 2, 2017. Picture taken September 2, 2017. Handout via REUTERS

UNITED NATIONS: A Reuters investigation into the killing of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and other reports of grave abuses "demand our attention and action," a senior United Nations official told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday.

Deputy U.N. political affairs chief Miroslav Jenca called for the release of two detained Reuters journalists, telling the 15-member council: "The ability to exercise the right to freedom of expression and information is a barometer for respect for human rights more broadly."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Source: Reuters

