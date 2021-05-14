UN Security Council to meet on Israel-Palestinian violence after US delay

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council will hold a virtual public meeting on Sunday (May 16) to address the soaring violence between Israel and the Palestinians, diplomats said Thursday.

The United States, which had blocked an originally scheduled Friday session and proposed a meeting early next week, agreed to move the session - requested by Tunisia, Norway and China - to Sunday, the same sources said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The United States said earlier Thursday it wanted to give time for diplomacy.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, asked about the scrapping of Friday's session, had said the United States was not blocking a meeting but wanted to hold it later.

"We are open to and supportive of an open discussion at the United Nations," Blinken told reporters in Washington.

"I think we're looking at early next week. This, I hope, will give some time for the diplomacy to have some effect," he said, before the meeting was set for Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The United States, Israel's key ally, has defended the Jewish state's deadly offensive in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas which controls the Gaza Strip.

But President Joe Biden's administration has also voiced alarm over civilian casualties and earlier pushed Israel to hold off on evictions of Palestinians in Jerusalem, the immediate trigger for the flare-up.

Advertisement

Blinken spoke Wednesday to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, and a senior State Department official, Hady Amr, was en route Thursday to the region.

The United States is seeking "an end to the violence which continues to claim the lives of innocent children, women and men", Blinken said.

"We've been very clear that rocket attacks must cease," he said.

Security Council sessions, held by videoconference due to the pandemic, require support of all 15 members.

The Israeli military said in a statement early Friday that air and ground forces were attacking the Hamas-run enclave. Rocket barrages from Gaza swiftly followed.

Although the statement gave no further details, Israeli military affairs correspondents who are briefed regularly by the armed forces said it was not a ground invasion, and that troops were firing artillery from Israel's side of the border.

Residents of northern Gaza, near the Israeli frontier, said they had seen no sign of Israeli ground forces inside the enclave but reported heavy artillery fire and dozens of air strikes.

More than 100 people in Gaza have been reported killed since Monday - including 27 children - and more than 580 people wounded as heavy bombardment has rocked the crowded coastal enclave and brought down entire tower blocks.

Inside Israel, seven people have been killed since Monday, including one six-year-old, after a rocket struck a family home.