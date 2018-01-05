UN Security Council to meet on Friday on Iran protests

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Friday (Jan 5) to discuss the wave of protests in Iran, at the request of the United States, the council presidency said.

Russia has criticised the US push for Iran to be discussed at the Security Council and it remained unclear whether Moscow or other council members would try to block the meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for 3.00pm (4.00am Singapore time Saturday), said the mission of Kazakhstan, which holds the council presidency.



