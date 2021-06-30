UN states agree to US$6 billion peacekeeping budget, averting shutdown

NEW YORK: United Nations member states agreed on Tuesday (Jun 29) to a budget of some US$6 billion for the world body's 12 peacekeeping missions for the next year, diplomats said, narrowly averting a possible shutdown of the operations.

The 193-member UN General Assembly budget committee agreed to the peacekeeping budget for the year through Jun 30, 2022. It will be formally adopted by the General Assembly on Wednesday.

Top UN officials said on Monday that UN peacekeeping missions - most of which are in Africa and the Middle East - had been advised to start putting contingency plans in place in case a new budget was not adopted by Jun 30.

Some diplomats said changes to negotiating procedures, issues with logistics and tough talk pitting China against Western countries had threatened to delay an agreement.

"Our chronic inability to respect deadlines puts the entire peacekeeping architecture in unprecedented jeopardy," European Union diplomat Thibault Camelli told the budget committee on Tuesday. "Going forward, and for the future negotiations, we owe it ... to the women and men in the field who carry out the peacekeeping mandates to finish our work in a timely fashion."

Catherine Pollard, the UN head of management strategy, policy and compliance, told reporters on Monday that if the Jun 30 deadline was missed then Secretary-General Antonio Guterres could only spend money to safeguard UN assets and ensure the protection of the staff and the peacekeepers.

The United States is largest assessed contributor to the peacekeeping budget, responsible for about 28 per cent, followed by China with 15.2 per cent and Japan with 8.5 per cent.