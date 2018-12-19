UN World Food Programme announces cutbacks in food assistance in Gaza, West Bank

JERUSALEM: The World Food Programme announced on Wednesday cuts in food aid affecting some 190,000 impoverished Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank: or half of all its recipients there: citing a severe funding shortfall.

The U.N. agency said it would, as of Jan 1, suspend food assistance to 27,000 people in the West Bank. In addition, food aid to 165,000 people in the territory and in the Gaza Strip would be reduced by 20 percent.

(Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Stephen Farrell)