UN fears 'catastrophe' if decaying Yemen oil tanker ruptures

NEW YORK: The United Nations held an unusual session on Wednesday (Jul 15) to express fears of "catastrophe" if a decaying oil tanker abandoned off Yemen's coast with 1.1 million barrels of crude on board ruptures into the Red Sea.

A breach of the 45-year-old FSO Safer, anchored off the port of Hodeida, would have disastrous results for marine life and tens of thousands of impoverished people who depend on fishing for their livelihood.

The UN Security Council said it had sent details of a plan for an inspection team to conduct light repairs and determine the next steps to the Iran-backed Huthi rebels, who control Hodeida, on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the UN said the Huthis had agreed in principle to the assessment.

But they did the same in the summer of 2019, only to cancel a UN mission from Djibouti at the last minute.

The tanker's "condition is deteriorating daily, increasing the potential for an oil spill", Inger Andersen, head of the United Nations Environment Programme, told the Council.

"Time is running out for us now to act in a coordinated manner to prevent a looming environmental, economic and humanitarian catastrophe," she said.

The Security Council issued a communique expressing its "deep alarm at the growing risk", and called on the Huthis to move ahead with granting access to the tanker "as soon as possible".

Effectively a floating storage platform, the Safer has had virtually no maintenance for five years since war broke out in the country where the Huthis have seized much of the north from the internationally recognized government.

The tanker could break up or explode, causing a disaster that experts have said could take up to 30 years for the area's ecology to recover from.

A leak in the engine room had been plugged in May, but the British mission to the UN insisted that "a permanent solution is urgently needed".

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock said he hoped a UN assessment mission would be carried out "within the next few weeks".

"I have briefed you 15 times over the last 15 months on the Safer tanker," he added, hinting at frustration over the lack of action.

Like other economic and aid issues in Yemen, the plight of the tanker has become a bargaining chip, with the Huthis accused of using the threat of disaster to secure control of the value of the cargo.

In June, the Huthis said they wanted guarantees the vessel would be repaired and that the value of the oil on board used to pay salaries of their employees.

But the Yemeni government has said the money for the oil should be used for health and humanitarian projects in the shattered country, which is again on the brink of famine after long years of conflict.

Hodeida port is a lifeline for northern Yemen, with 90 per cent of all supplies coming through it.