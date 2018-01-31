United Airlines turns away passenger after attempt to bring peacock on board: Report

NEW YORK: A United Airlines passenger was turned away from her cross-country flight following a six-hour attempt to bring her "emotional support" peacock along.



New York-based photographer and artist Ventiko had purchased a ticket for her peacock, known as Dexter, so that he would have his own seat for Sunday’s flight from New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport to Los Angeles, the BBC reported.

A United Airlines spokesperson said the peacock did not meet guidelines for several reasons, including its size and weight. (Photo: Facebook/The Jet Set)

However, the airline declined to board the bird due to “health and safety concerns”. United Airlines spokesperson Andrea Hiller said the peacock did not meet guidelines for several reasons, including its size and weight, and that the passenger had been repeatedly told in advance she would not be able to have her feathered friend accompany her on the plane.



Travel talk show The Jet Set shared photos and a video on Sunday of Dexter perched on a luggage trolley. The show’s co-host, Bobby Laurie, said he had spoken to flight attendants and airline staff who claimed Ventiko had tried to fly with Dexter on several previous occasions, including from John F Kennedy International Airport in New York where she was also turned away.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Laurie added that Ventiko’s Newark ticket was refunded and the airline even provided her with the taxi fare back to her hotel.



As for Dexter, an update on his Instagram account noted that his “human friends” were driving him across the country.



