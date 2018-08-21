United Nations chief will seek progress on North Korea during leaders' gathering

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday (Aug 20) said he planned to discuss ways to encourage denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula during next month's gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

Guterres welcomed the inter-Korean family reunions that began on Monday, the first held in three years which follows a diplomatic thaw on the peninsula.

The UN chief "hopes that such reunion events will become routine," said a statement from his spokesman, welcoming "efforts by both Koreas to continue their engagement and to take steps to build confidence and trust."

Guterres said he "looks forward to discussing how he can further support the parties in their diplomatic efforts to bring sustainable peace, security, and complete and verifiable denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula during the upcoming high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly."

President Donald Trump is set to attend the gathering of world leaders at UN headquarters in New York beginning Sep 26 as will South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.

