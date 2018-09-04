United Nations sees 'moment of truth' for Syria political process

GENEVA: Talks between major powers this month on setting up a committee to lead constitutional reform in Syria will be a "moment of truth" for a credible political process, United Nations envoy Staffan de Mistura told reporters on Tuesday (Sep 4).

De Mistura will hold separate sets of talks next week, one involving Russia, Turkey and Iran, and the other including the United States and Saudi Arabia, to discuss the makeup of the committee.

Advertisement

He said it must not be allowed to become a "long, winding process about the process" but could be the entry point into Syrian government reforms leading to elections after the war.

