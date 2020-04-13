US records 1,514 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours

WASHINGTON: The United States recorded 1,514 deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8.30pm local time on Sunday (Apr 12).

The number of fatalities was lower than the previous day's toll of 1,920.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 22,020 people in the US, the most of any country.

The US also leads the world by far in the number of confirmed infections, with 555,313 by the Baltimore-based university's count.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram