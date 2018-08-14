United States man crashes small plane into own house after fight with wife

UTAH: A Utah man was killed on Monday morning (Aug 13) when he crashed a stolen small plane into his own home hours after he was arrested and released from jail for a domestic dispute with his wife.

Duane Youd flew the Cessna 525 small jet into his house in the town of Payson around 0630 GMT (2.30pm Singapore time) after stealing it from a company he worked for at Spanish Fork airport, the local NBC news station said citing Payson Police Sargeant Noemi Sandoval.

Advertisement

Youd died at the scene while his wife and a teenager inside the home were able to escape to safety, Sandoval said.

Seventeen-year-old Parker Youd said his father's last words to him were "I love you ... I'll see you tomorrow" before he drove away in his truck earlier in the day, and that he was still trying to make sense of his father's actions.

Social media video taken after the crash showed the entire house engulfed in high raging flames. (Image: Reuters)

Social media video taken after the crash showed the entire house engulfed in high raging flames. Police said it was miraculous that more people were not hurt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the incident and was expected to issue a report within the week, the NBC station said