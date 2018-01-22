United States needs to pay attention to 'treasured' relationship with Britain, Tillerson says

LONDON: The United States needs to pay attention to its "treasured" relationship with Britain, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday just days after Donald Trump cancelled an upcoming trip to London citing anger at the sale of an embassy.

Trump's cancellation of his trip has raised questions in Britain over the relationship between Washington and its closest traditional ally in Europe.

The former Exxon Mobil CEO met British Prime Minister Theresa May in her Downing Street residence and then held talks with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

"We treasure this relationship, and I treasure Boris's relationship with me personally and the work that we do together on these many issues," Tillerson told reporters.

"Sometimes we forget about the importance of our own relationship," he said. "We need to pay attention to that relationship and the importance of this relationship on a bilateral basis as well."

(Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

