Pompeo says US ambassador to China to leave post

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said early on Monday (Sep 14) US ambassador to China Terry Branstad would leave the post.

"I thank Ambassador Terry Branstad for his more than three years of service to the American people as US Ambassador to the People's Republic of China," Pompeo said in a Twitter post.

"Ambassador Branstad has contributed to rebalancing US-China relations so that it is results-oriented, reciprocal, and fair," he added.