Joe Biden sworn in as 46th President of the United States

WASHINGTON, DC: Democrat Joe Biden was on Wednesday (Jan 20) sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

Biden, 78, was sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts shortly before noon (1am Thursday, Singapore time) outside the Capitol, which was targeted in a deadly assault by pro-Trump protesters exactly two weeks ago.

Kamala Harris, 56, was sworn in as the first female Vice President of the United States.

Vice President Kamala Harris bumps fists with President-elect Joe Biden after she was sworn in during the inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

Among those attending the ceremony were former presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton.

Mike Pence was also present, after skipping a departure ceremony for Trump at nearby Joint Base Andrews earlier in the day.

Former US President Bill Clinton arrives with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington,DC on Jan 20, 2021. (Photo: AFP / POOL / Win McNamee)

Donald Trump was not present to witness the ceremony - the first time in more than 150 years that a sitting president has rejected the tradition of attending his successor’s inauguration. He had left the White House for the final time as president earlier on Wednesday, three hours before Biden's swearing-in.



Doug Emhoff, US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden and US President-elect Joe Biden arrive at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Jan 20, 2021, (Photo: AFP/ANGELA WEISS)

The West Front of the US Capitol is prepared for the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden on on on Jan 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Rob Carr / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / via AFP)

Biden's aides said on Wednesday that he plans to kick off his new administration with orders to restore the United States to the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization.

According to his aides, Biden will sign 17 orders and actions just hours after being sworn in as US leader to break from policies of Donald Trump and set new paths on immigration, the environment, fighting COVID-19 and the economy.

With the pandemic raging, the general public was essentially barred from attending the swearing-in, leading to the unprecedented sight of an empty National Mall on Inauguration Day.



US National Guard troops patrol the vicinity of the US Capitol hours before the Inauguration of US President-Elect Joe Biden in Washington, DC, on Jan 20, 2021. (Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)

Trump has refused to offer a full concession to Biden, who won the Nov 3 election with 306 Electoral College votes to Trump's 232.



Trump has also yet to personally congratulate Biden, who first ran for president in 1987, on his win, and the 11th-hour message followed months spent persuading his Republican followers that Democrat cheated his way to election victory.

In one of his last acts before departing the White House, Trump issued scores of pardons to people convicted of crimes or facing charges, including several key allies.