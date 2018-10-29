US Muslim groups raise tens of thousands for Jewish victims of synagogue shooting

WASHINGTON: A crowdfunding campaign by two Muslim American groups has raised almost US$80,000 for the surviving victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting and the relatives of the 11 killed.

The campaign on LaunchGood reached its initial goal of US$25,000 within six hours, its second goal of US$50,000 after a day, and is now targeting US$100,000.

It was organised by CelebrateMercy and MPower Change, Muslim-American non-profits.

"We wish to respond to evil with good, as our faith instructs us, and send a powerful message of compassion through action," the groups said in a statement.

Fundraising proceeds will go toward meeting the short-term needs of the injured victims and grieving families, including funeral expenses and medical bills.

"Through this campaign, we hope to send a united message from the Jewish and Muslim communities that there is no place for this type of hate and violence in America," the groups said.

"We pray that this restores a sense of security and peace to the Jewish-American community who has undoubtedly been shaken by this event."