US, Canada, Mexico COVID-19 travel ban extended

WASHINGTON: The US Department of Homeland Security said on Friday (Aug 14) that a COVID-19 ban on non-essential travel through border crossings with Canada and Mexico was being extended until Sep 21.

The reciprocal travel ban aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus was first imposed in March and has been extended several times since then.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We continue to work with our Canadian and Mexican partners to slow the spread of #COVID19," acting US Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said on Twitter.

"Accordingly, we have agreed to extend the limitation of non-essential travel at our shared land ports of entry through Sep 21," Wolf said.

The United States has experienced a recent surge in COVID-19 cases and with more than 5.2 million infections has more than any other country in the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram