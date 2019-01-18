US, North Korean diplomats meeting in Stockholm

High-ranking diplomats from the United States and North Korea are currently holding talks in Sweden, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Friday.

"They are meeting over the weekend," the source said.

The source said the delegations included North Korea's vice foreign minister, Choe Son Hui and Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special representative for North Korea.

