US, North Korean diplomats meeting in Stockholm

High-ranking diplomats from the United States and North Korea are currently holding talks in Sweden, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. special representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is greeted by South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon during their meeting at the Unification Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

STOCKHOLM: High-ranking diplomats from the United States and North Korea are currently holding talks in Sweden, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Friday.

"They are meeting over the weekend," the source said.

The source said the delegations included North Korea's vice foreign minister, Choe Son Hui and Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special representative for North Korea.

