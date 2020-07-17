US, UK agree to work to promote 'additional trusted 5G solutions'

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

WASHINGTON: The US and British foreign ministers agreed to promote the development of "additional trusted 5G solutions," the US State Department said on Thursday (Jul 16), two days after Britain decided to purge Huawei equipment from its 5G network by 2027.

"Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab today and discussed the UK's decision to prevent the use of unsecure technology in its 5G networks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Secretary and Foreign Secretary agreed to work together to promote the development of additional trusted 5G solutions," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement, providing no further details.

