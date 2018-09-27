US accuses China of broad malign influence campaign

China's Communist Party and government conduct a variety of malign influence and interference activities in the United States and globally, a senior Trump administration official told reporters on Wednesday hours after President Donald Trump accused China of meddling in the Nov. 6 congressional elections.

UNITED NATIONS: China's Communist Party and government conduct a variety of malign influence and interference activities in the United States and globally, a senior Trump administration official told reporters on Wednesday hours after President Donald Trump accused China of meddling in the Nov. 6 congressional elections.

"They employ a whole of government approach using political, economic, commercial, military and informational tools" to influence U.S. public opinion and promote the interests of the Chinese Community Party, the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said in a conference call. "The activities have reached an unacceptable level."

China rejected Trump's allegation at the U.N. Security Council.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; editing by Grant McCool)