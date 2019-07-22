US accuses Venezuela of aggression in skies over Caribbean

WASHINGTON: A Venezuelan fighter jet "aggressively shadowed" an American intelligence plane over the Caribbean Sea, US defence officials said on Sunday (Jul 21), slamming the manoeuvre as "unprofessional."

US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said the Russian-made Venezuelan SU-30 "Flanker" took off from an airfield 320 kilometres east of Caracas on Friday, following a US EP-3 at an "unsafe distance ... jeopardising the crew and aircraft."

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The EP-3 aircraft, flying a mission in approved international airspace, was approached in an unprofessional manner by the SU-30 ... The US routinely conducts multi-nationally recognised and approved detection and monitoring missions in the region to ensure the safety and security of our citizens and those of our partners," it added.

SOUTHCOM said in a separate post on Twitter the action demonstrated Russia's "irresponsible military support" to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's "illegitimate regime."

It also revealed Maduro's "recklessness & irresponsible behaviour, which undermines int'l rule of law & efforts to counter illicit trafficking," it added.

1 of 2 JUST RELEASED #Venezuela SU-30 Flanker “aggressively shadowed” a U.S. EP-3 aircraft at an unsafe distance July 19, jeopardizing the crew & aircraft. The EP-3 was performing a multi-nationally recognized & approved mission in international airspace over #CaribbeanSea. pic.twitter.com/edjmPqXbmP — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) July 21, 2019





Advertisement

Advertisement

2 of 2: This action demonstrates #Russia’s irresponsible military support to Maduro's illegitimate regime & underscores Maduro’s recklessness & irresponsible behavior, which undermines int’l rule of law & efforts to counter illicit trafficking. Pics & vids https://t.co/848FdmAeaE pic.twitter.com/1W9syCd1xs — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) July 21, 2019

The South American nation was plunged into political turmoil in January when National Assembly speaker Juan Guaido declared himself acting president in a direct challenge to Maduro's authority.

The opposition leader is recognised by the United States and more than 50 other countries, but has been unable to dislodge Venezuela's socialist leader.

The US has accused Russia of propping up Maduro as the crisis deepened by supplying military aircraft including the SU-30.