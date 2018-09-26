US actor Bill Cosby sentenced to three to 10 years in prison

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse on the second day of sentencing in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. (Mark Makela/Getty Images/AFP)
NORRISTOWN: Disgraced US television icon Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison by a judge on Tuesday (Sep 25) and branded a "sexually violent predator" for assaulting a woman at his Philadelphia mansion 14 years ago.

The 81-year-old, once beloved as "America's Dad," is the first celebrity convicted and sentenced for a sex crime since the downfall of Harvey Weinstein ushered in the #MeToo movement and America's reckoning with sexual harassment.

Convicted five months ago of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, a former university basketball administrator, he showed no reaction when Judge Steven O'Neill handed down the sentence in a court in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

