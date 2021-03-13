US administers 101.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

REUTERS: The United States has administered 101,128,005 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 133,337,525 doses as of Friday (Mar 12) morning, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00am ET on Friday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Mar 11, the agency had administered 98,203,893 doses of the vaccines and distributed 131,131,470 doses.

The agency said 65,965,305 people had received at least one dose, while 35,000,159 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 7,499,822 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

