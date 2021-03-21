US administers 121.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

REUTERS: The United States has administered 121,441,497 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday (Mar 20) morning and distributed 156,734,555 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00am ET on Saturday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Mar 19, the agency had administered 118,313,818 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 154,199,235 doses.

The agency said 79,367,225 people had received at least one dose while 43,036,818 people are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

A total of 7,648,211 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

