US administers 128.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

WASHINGTON: The United States has administered 128,217,029 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 164,300,795 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6am ET on Tuesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Mar 22, the agency had administered 126,509,736 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 156,734,555 doses.

The agency said 83,930,495 people had received at least one dose while 45,533,962 people had been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

A total of 7,675,790 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.



