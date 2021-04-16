US administers 198.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

WASHINGTON: The United States had administered 198,317,040 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 255,400,665 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday (Apr 15).

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6am on Thursday, the agency said.

On Tuesday, US federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine for a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

According to the tally posted on Apr 14, the agency had administered 194,791,836 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 250,998,265 doses.

The agency said 125,822,868 people had received at least one dose while 78,498,290 people had been fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

A total of 7,771,899 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

