US administers 211.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

WASHINGTON: The United States has administered 211,581,309 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday (Apr 19).

A total of 209,406,814 vaccine doses had been administered by Apr 18, the CDC said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The agency said 132,321,628 people had received at least one dose while 85,365,180 people were fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6am on Monday.

A total of 7,780,750 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram