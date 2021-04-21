US administers 213.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

WASHINGTON: The United States has administered 213,388,238 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday (Apr 20).

A total of 211,581,309 vaccine doses had been administered by Apr 19, the CDC said.

The agency said 133,266,995 people had received at least one dose while 86,223,506 people were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech SE as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6am on Tuesday.

A total of 7,780,967 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.



