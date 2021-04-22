US administers 215.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

WASHINGTON: The United States has administered 215,951,909 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 277,938,875 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday (Apr 21).

Those figures are up from the 213,388,238 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Apr 20 out of 272,030,795 doses delivered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The agency said 134,445,595 people had received at least one dose while 87,592,646 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6am ET on Wednesday.

A total of 7,782,215 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram