US administers 228.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

WASHINGTON: The United States had administered 228,661,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning (Apr 25) and distributed 290,692,005 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

That is an increase from the 225,640,460 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by Apr 24 out of 290,685,655 doses delivered.

The agency said 139,978,480 people had received at least one dose while 94,772,329 people had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6am ET Sunday.

Top US health regulators said the country can immediately resume use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, ending a 10-day pause to investigate its link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots.

A total of 7,791,490 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

