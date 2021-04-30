US administers 237.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

LONDON: The United States has administered 237,360,493 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 305,478,495 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday (Apr 29).

Those figures are up from the 234,639,414 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Wednesday out of 301,857,885 doses delivered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The agency said 143,793,565 people had received at least one dose while 99,668,945 people are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6am ET on Thursday.

A total of 7,795,261 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram