US administers 249.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

WASHINGTON: The United States has administered 249,566,820 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 321,549,335 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday (May 5).

Those figures are up from the 247,769,049 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Tuesday out of 318,474,035 doses delivered.

The agency said 148,562,891 people had received at least one dose while 107,346,533 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6am ET on Wednesday.

A total of 7,804,017 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

