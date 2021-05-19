US administers 275.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

WASHINGTON: The United States has administered 275,535,207 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 346,672,525 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday (May 18).

Those figures are up from the 274,411,901 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 17 out of 344,503,595 doses delivered.

The agency said 158,365,411 people had received at least one dose while 124,455,693 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

According to CDC, around 600,000 children ages 12 to 15 have received COVID-19 vaccinations in the US.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6am ET on Tuesday.

