US administers 279.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

WASHINGTON: The United States has administered 279,397,250 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 351,955,515 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday (May 20).

Those figures are up from the 277,290,173 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 19 out of 349,210,095 doses delivered.

The agency said 160,177,820 people had received at least one dose while 126,605,166 people are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6am ET on Thursday.

