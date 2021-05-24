US administers 285.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

WASHINGTON: The United States has administered 285,720,586 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figure is up from the 283,941,223 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered out of 357,250,375 doses delivered by May 22.

The agency said 163,309,414 people had received at least one dose while 130,014,175 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6am ET Sunday.

